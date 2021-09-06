Doncaster Rovers are due to sign a free agent today, reports Doncaster Free Press.

Richie Wellens’ Doncaster Rovers side have endured a torrid start to the 2021/22 League One campaign, but his side look set to bring in a fresh face today.

Doncaster Free Press claim that Rovers are set to sign an unnamed free agent today, who’s reportedly spent the last few seasons in League One but has played at ‘a higher level and abroad’ too – he’s primarily an attacker.

Talks have been ongoing since the middles of last week and an agreement was reached over the weekend.

Sluggish start

Rovers currently sit rock-bottom of the League One table. They’ve claimed just one point from their opening five games of the season with Wellens having come in over summer.

Since the departure of Darren Moore to Sheffield Wednesday earlier in the year, Rovers have gradually sunk down the League One table and look as though they could really struggle this time round, with Wellens’ summer appointment having received mixed reviews.

But another signing definitely won’t go amiss – Rovers’ attack has been a great cause for concern with just one league goal to their name so far and fans will hope that this unnamed free agent can indeed help get Rovers firing in the league, and hopefully lift them off the foot of the table and out of the bottom three in good time.

Up next for Doncaster Rovers is a home clash v Rotherham United in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday evening – their unnamed new signing is set to be eligible for the tie.