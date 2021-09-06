Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has admitted that Curtis Tilt wanted to leave and return to Wigan Athletic.

Rotherham United didn’t force him out the door and granted him his wish of returning to the DW Stadium, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser.

Tilt, who is 30-years-old, has gone back to Wigan for a third consecutive loan spell.

The defender played 36 times in all competitions for Leam Richardson’s side last season to help them survive in League One.

‘He wanted to go’…

Warne has said: “He did well there on loan last season. It was intimated to me during the summer that they wanted to take him back. Curtis had played there and felt the love there. I felt he was always pulling towards there really.”

“He had his hamstring pull which he worked really hard to get back from. He saw me last week and said he was desperate to get into the team and play and that he was frustrated when he wasn’t in the side.”

He added: “I just felt that we had strength in depth in central defence to allow Tilty to go. He wanted to go. It wasn’t like I was pushing him out of the door.”

Not worked out in Yorkshire

Rotherham signed Tilt in January 2020 from Blackpool but he has struggled to make an impact during his time at the New York Stadium, playing just one for the Millers.

Tilt was a hit with Blackpool during his three years by the Seaside before making the move to South Yorkshire and rekindled that form with Wigan last term.

Rotherham gave him the green light to leave on loan again to the North West last Tuesday and he got his desired move before the deadline.