Preston North End have a number of players in the final years of their contracts, but Lancashire Evening Post says a handful are set to be offered new deals.

Frankie McAvoy’s Preston North End side have endured a sluggish start to the new Championship season.

The Lilywhites currently sit in 16th-place of the table having claimed six points from their opening five games but the club could be heading for something of an overhaul, with a total of 11 players out of contract at the end of this season.

All of Andrew Hughes, Scott Sinclair, Joe Rafferty, Paul Huntington, Josh Harrop, Mathew Hudson, Adam O’Reilly, Connor Ripley, Ethan Walker, Jack Baxter, Patrick Bauer, Jordan Storey and Tom Barkhuizen see their deals expire next summer, but Lancashire Evening Post says the latter three ‘are likely to be among the first group of players who North End will seek to tie down’.

Bauer is in his third season at the club but last time round only featured 12 times owing to an Achilles injury.

Storey is another keen defender at McAvoy’s disposal and has so far played every minute of his side’s Championship campaign this season, having racked up 30 Championship appearances last time round.

And Barkhuizen has featured just once this time round owing to an injury which has kept him sidelined since the opening day – the attacker scored just four goals in 45 league appearances last season.

Preston have been stalling in their bid for promotion for some time now and after their shaky first few games of this season, they looked like they could be heading for a relegation fight.

That could still be the case for the Lilywhites with a whole 41 games of the Championship season left to play, but there seems to be – for the time being anyway – at least three teams who’ll struggle more than Preston in the league this season.

The club needs an overhaul though and this coming summer could present the board and McAvoy, should he still be trusted with the job, to oversee said overhaul and give Preston more of an identity towards their end goal of Premier League football.