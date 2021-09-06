Charlton Athletic will be itching to get back to league action following the international break.

Charlton Athletic got their first league win over the season over Crewe Alexandra before battering Crawley Town 6-1 in the EFL Trophy.

Here is a look at the week ahead for the Addicks-

Free agents on radar

Nigel Adkins’ side may not have finished their recruitment just yet despite the transfer window shutting last month.

They are in the hunt for some free agent signings, as per South London Press reporter Richard Cawley.

It will be interesting to see if any developments are made over the course of this week.

The squad could possibly do with another goalkeeper and left-back.

New signings bedding in

It ended up being a busy last day of the window last Tuesday for Charlton and they brought in Sam Lavelle, Jonathan Leko and Harry Arter.

All three add some useful competition and depth to their ranks and certainly strengthen their side.

They have been training over the international break and will be in contention to make their debuts this weekend.

Cheltenham Town clash

Charlton are back in action at the Valley again and have the chance to make it back-to-back wins in the league.

Cheltenham have won one in their opening six games since being promoted from League Two and lost their captain Ben Tozer to Wrexham last month.

Michael Duff’s side played on Saturday at home to MK Dons and drew 1-1.