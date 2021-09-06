Bradford City’s Elliot Watt has admitted he was flattered by transfer rumours linking him to the Championship.

Bradford City managed to keep hold of the midfielder last month despite reports Coventry City and Huddersfield Town were keen, as per the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 28.08.21, 14.43).

Watt, who is 21-years-old, is an important player for the Bantams and they will be delighted that he stayed at Valley Parade.

He only has a year left on his contract though so his long-term future with the League Two side is up in the air.

Read: Player released by Huddersfield Town this summer lands new job

‘It is a compliment’…

The youngster has opened up over links to Coventry and Huddersfield in the last transfer window: “If anything, it is a compliment. If people weren’t talking about me, then it shows I am not doing things that I maybe should be. At the same time, I take no notice.

“This is the perfect club for me to keep improving and playing in front of these fans is a pleasure. Playing with the players and learning from the gaffer is what I want to do. I take no notice and just need to keep improving. It is down to me to do it and keep my feet on the ground because that is the only way I am going to improve.” He added: “If I start thinking I am a ‘player’ which I am not, then I will get carried away and won’t really reach my potential.”

Read: Former Bradford City man becomes a free agent

Career so far

Watt had spells in the academies at Liverpool, Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End before joining Wolves in 2016.

He signed his first professional contract at Molinuex shortly after and played once for their first-team in a League Cup clash against Sheffield Wednesday.

The Scotland youth international was then loaned out to Carlisle United in January last year to gain some experience and played 14 times for the Cumbrians.

Bradford then snapped him up on a permanent basis last July and he has since established himself as one of their most prized assets.