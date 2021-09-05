West Brom have been dealt a hammer blow, with defender Dara O’Shea reportedly set for four months out through injury.

West Brom centre-back Dara O’Shea was forced to withdraw from the Republic of Ireland’s international squad earlier this week after picking up an injury against Portugal.

The blow meant he had to come off 36 minutes into the clash.

Now, it has been claimed by Football Insider that the 22-year-old is now set to spend the next four months on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury.

It is said that after scans and assessments in Dublin following the injury, O’Shea is now set for four months out, keeping him out of action until 2022.

It awaits to be seen if either West Brom or the Republic of Ireland come out to confirm the reports regarding the talented defender’s injury.

A serious blow for Ismael

Given just how strong O’Shea’s start to the new season has been, this news will come as a serious blow to West Brom boss Valerien Ismael, as well as ROI manager Stephen Kenny.

The Dublin-born defender had started all five of West Brom’s Championship games so far, playing all 90 minutes in every game and even chipping in with goals against Bournemouth and Sheffield United.

Increasing injury worries

O’Shea’s injury makes it two senior defenders currently sidelined through injury. Loan signing Matt Clarke is also out of action as it stands, so Ismael will be desperate to keep his other centre-back options fit and healthy.

With O’Shea and Clarke out, the likes of Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley, Cedric Kipre and young Caleb Taylor will need to step up and lessen the blow of the defender’s injury.