Portsmouth are still planning on offering a contract to young free agent Jay Mingi as he continues to work his way back to full fitness.

Following his summer departure from Charlton Athletic, 20-year-old Jay Mingi has been on the hunt for a new club.

League One side Portsmouth have taken a liking to the versatile talent, with Mingi linking up with Pompey to train with Danny Cowley’s side.

An injury has interrupted his spell with the club but they have stuck by the player to help him with his rehab. Now, an update on the club’s stance regarding a potential deal for Mingi has emerged.

As reported by The News, Portsmouth are still planning on handing Mingi a contract, but only once he is fully fit once again.

CEO Andy Cullen confirmed that the former West Ham United starlet is still working his way back to full fitness as he continues rehabilitation, with the report adding that they still plan on offering him a deal.

One for the future

Able to feature as a defensive midfielder or as a centre-back, Mingi looks to be a promising talent for the future.

He played 26 times for West Ham’s U18s before his departure in 2019, when he moved to The Valley to link up with Charlton. As well as featuring heavily for the Addicks’ youth sides, Mingi also played twice for their first-team, scoring once.

Portsmouth very much see him as a young talent to develop and nurture before thrusting him into the senior side, so it will be interesting to see how his situation at Fratton Park pans out if he’s offered a contract.