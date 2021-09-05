Portsmouth new boy Mahlon Romeo has dropped a hint over his future with parent club Millwall, stating it feels like a “good time” for him to “part ways”.

Portsmouth managed to secure the signing of Romeo on a season-long loan deal on transfer deadline day, with Danny Cowley bringing him in to bolster his options on the right-hand side of defence.

The 25-year-old got a decent amount of action last season but was in and out of Gary Rowett’s side in the early stages of this season, opening the door for him to leave on a temporary basis,

Now, Romeo has discussed his move and dropped a hint about his future at The Den.

Speaking with the club’s official website, the Pompey loan man expressed his delight at the move.

He went on to state that it feels like the right time to “part ways” with Millwall, despite his move to Fratton Park only being on a temporary basis.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I’m happy that I’ve got an opportunity at such a big club and ready to be back enjoying my football.

“I’ve loved the majority of the time that I’ve been at Millwall, but feel it’s a good time for me to part ways.

With Romeo hinting his future could lie away from Millwall, it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out once his time on loan with Portsmouth comes to an end next summer.

Contract situation

Romeo’s loan move runs through until the end of the campaign, which is when his current deal with Millwall comes to an end.

It awaits to be seen what Rowett and co have planned for Romeo once his time with Pompey finishes, but it seems he has his eyes on life after Millwall following a long-term affiliation with the Lions.