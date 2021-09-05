Key Portsmouth figure opens up on decision not to pursue Millwall man Ben Thompson
Portsmouth CEO Andy Cullen has opened up on the club’s decision not to pursue Millwall ace Ben Thompson, stating manager Danny Cowley was happy with his midfield options.
Portsmouth have been consistently linked with Ben Thompson over the past few transfer windows after the Millwall ace enjoyed a thoroughly successful loan stint at Fratton Park back in the 2018/19 season.
Rumours circulated once again regarding a possible move for the midfielder this summer. However, ultimately, Thompson remained at The Den with Portsmouth bringing in other options.
Now, Pompey CEO Andy Cullen has provided an insight into their decision not to chase after Thompson.
As quoted by The News, Cullen stated that despite the midfielder’s popularity among supporters, manager Danny Cowley was confident enough in his current options to not go for Thompson.
Here’s what he had to say:
“Having signed the likes of Morrell, [Louis] Thompson and Azeez, it was where does [Ben] Thompson fit in?
“We appreciate he’s a real favourite with the supporters from his last time here. But it’s one Danny felt really comfortable with in terms of his other options he was able to achieve.”
Having opted against a swoop for Thompson, it will await to be seen if their decision comes back to bite them this campaign.
A popular figure
As said by Cullen, Thompson is highly regarded among Pompey supporters thanks to his previous loan stint with the club.
While on loan at Fratton Park in 2018, the 25-year-old midfielder netted three goals and laid on three assists in 26 outings across all competitions.
Portsmouth’s other midfield options
After a summer revamp of Cowley’s midfield ranks, there are solid options available to the Pompey boss in the middle of the park.
Shaun Williams, Louis Thompson, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Joe Morrell and Miguel Azeez (on loan) are all available for selection.