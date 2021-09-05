Portsmouth CEO Andy Cullen has opened up on the club’s decision not to pursue Millwall ace Ben Thompson, stating manager Danny Cowley was happy with his midfield options. Portsmouth have been consistently linked with Ben Thompson over the past few transfer windows after the Millwall ace enjoyed a thoroughly successful loan stint at Fratton Park back in the 2018/19 season. Rumours circulated once again regarding a possible move for the midfielder this summer. However, ultimately, Thompson remained at The Den with Portsmouth bringing in other options. Now, Pompey CEO Andy Cullen has provided an insight into their decision not to chase after Thompson.

As quoted by The News, Cullen stated that despite the midfielder’s popularity among supporters, manager Danny Cowley was confident enough in his current options to not go for Thompson.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Having signed the likes of Morrell, [Louis] Thompson and Azeez, it was where does [Ben] Thompson fit in?