West Brom’s recently released prodigy Finley Thorndike has sealed a move to Aston Villa, it has been confirmed.

Finley Thorndike was a regular for West Brom’s U18s and U23s side during his time with the Baggies, making his way through the youth ranks after joining as a youngster.

However, earlier this summer, it was confirmed that the young midfielder would be leaving the club, freeing him to search for a new side.

Now, it has been confirmed that Thorndike has made the step up to the Premier League, linking up with Aston Villa.

As confirmed on their official club website, Villa confirmed Thorndike’s arrival on a free transfer.

He makes the move to Villa Park after spending time training with the U23s since leaving West Brom, now landing a deal with the Villains.

Having sealed his move to Aston Villa, Thorndike will be looking to kick on with his development and show his former side what they’re missing out on after letting him go earlier this summer.

Thorndike’s time with the Baggies

Thorndike, 19, left without making a senior appearance at The Hawthorns bur featured heavily for their U18s and U23s.

The young midfielder played 29 times for their U18s, netting 11 goals and chipping in with one assist in the process.

He also went on to feature 16 times for the U23s, for whom he netted three goals and provided one assist. Now, he will be looking to impress with Villa and catch Dean Smith’s eye as he looks to forge a career in the senior game.