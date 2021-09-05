Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has moved to heap praise on defensive talent Ash Phillips, who travelled with the first-team to Middlesbrough last weekend.

Blackburn Rovers look to have another promising talent on their hands, with 16-year-old defender Ash Phillips rising through their academy ranks.

After breaking into the U23s side, Phillips travelled with Tony Mowbray’s first-team to their draw with Middlesbrough.

Now, after his latest feat of making his way into England’s U17s squad, the Rovers prodigy has received high praise from manager Tony Mowbray.

As quoted by the Lancashire Telegraph, Mowbray has moved to heap praise on Phillips, labelling him as an “amazing footballer” and tipping to become a “mega footballer” as he continues his development.

He went on to add that while he is a serious talent, the club will be managing his transition to the first-team carefully.

Here’s what Mowbray had to say:

“He’s an amazing footballer and he is going to be a mega footballer I’m pretty sure, but he’s a very young boy.

“He’s a 6’3, 6’4 magnificent cut of a guy, fast as lightning, composed with the ball, aggressive.

“I think this football club have a footballer on their hands and we have to manage his introduction into our team as best we can. I just brought him to give him some experience.”

With Phillips already in and around the senior picture at Ewood Park, it awaits to be seen how his situation with Mowbray’s side pans out over the course of this season.

He has impressed with the U18s and U23s, but at only 16, there is no rush to get him into the starting 11 just yet. Although, having received praise for his physical traits and composure, it will be interesting to see how he fares should he make the step up.

Rovers’ standout academy graduates

The likes of Lewis Travis and Ryan Nyambe are the most notable players to become first-team regulars after making their way through the youth ranks in the past few years.

John Buckley, Joe Rankin-Costello and Scott Wharton have also made their way into the senior side.

Daniel Butterworth and Hayden Carter have both landed senior roles this season, so it will be interesting to see if they can become regulars for Mowbray too.