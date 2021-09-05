Newport County boss Michael Flynn has revealed he tried all summer to sign Leyton Orient new boy Harry Smith.

Newport County clashed with Leyton Orient on Saturday afternoon, with the two sides playing out a 2-2 draw at Rodney Parade.

An 80th-minute equaliser from Dom Telford ensured the points were split after Harry Smith’s goals either side of Matt Dolan’s penalties had the scores at 2-1.

Now, Newport boss Michael Flynn has made an interesting admission about Orient hotshot Smith, who joins the O’s after a spell with Northampton Town.

As quoted by the South Wales Argus, Flynn revealed that he tried to bring the Leyton Orient striker to the Exiles “all summer”.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I tried to get Harry Smith all summer.

“I know how good he is and how effective he is but we couldn’t get him.”

After Smith’s performance in Saturday’s 2-2 draw, Flynn will be kicking himself over their failed pursuit of the striker.

The 26-year-old, who spent a stint on loan with Motherwell last season, has enjoyed a successful start to life with Kenny Jackett’s side, scoring four goals in five League Two outings so far.

Flynn’s attacking options

While Smith didn’t end up landing at Rodney Parade, a host of new strikers did join Flynn’s ranks in the summer window.

Timmy Abraham (loan), Alex Fisher, Jordan Greenidge and Courtney Baker-Richardson all joined the Exiles during the summer window, with Dom Telford already on the books as an option at the top of the pitch.

So far, Kevin Ellison, Matty Dolan, Robbie Willmott and the aforementioned trio of Telford, Fisher and Abraham are all tied on one goal as the club’s top scorer this season.