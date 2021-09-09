Rotherham United had a successful window on both fronts, but are there any names who’ll be left frustrated at not sealing a move away from South Yorkshire?

Paul Warne’s side brought in seven signings over the summer, with new players like Oliver Rathbone and Shane Ferguson making significant impacts early on.

The Millers also offloaded a fair few first-team players from their side, including defensive pair Clark Robertson and Matthew Olosunde leaving on free transfers. Matt Crooks was the most notable departure, with him sealing a £1.5m move to Middlesbrough.

Here we look at two Rotherham United players who may be gutted about missing out on a transfer move last month:

Kieran Sadlier



Kieran Sadlier signed for The Millers at the beginning of the 2020/21 season from South Yorkshire rivals, Doncaster Rovers, as they prepared for a tough season in the Championship.

However, in early November 2020, the tricky winger suffered ligament damage to his ankle, keeping him out for three months after requiring surgery. Since returning, he’s only made a handful of performances where he was played out of position for the majority of them.

Kieran has made three league appearances so far this season with two of them coming off the bench as he continuously struggles to show the quality he did at his previous clubs.

He is currently back up to three other wide-men and had a bid turned down on deadline day by another League One club. Therefore, Sadlier may have been wanting a move away from the New York Stadium last month to seek more game time.

Jake Cooper

The 20-year-old academy graduate is yet to make a league appearance for Rotherham, but has impressed on previous loan spells with National League North side, Gateshead.

Cooper currently sits as fifth choice centre back in the squad and has only ever made three appearances in the EFL Trophy in his Millers career, however, he is rated highly by the coaching staff and they see him as part of the future.

The young Irishman may feel that he needed a temporary loan move away from South Yorkshire to gain more experience as a senior footballer.

But, we could see Cooper feature for Rotherham this year should there be any absentees in his position.