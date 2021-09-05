Bristol Rovers have completed the signing of midfielder Glenn Whelan, it has been confirmed.

Following his departure from League One side Fleetwood Town earlier this summer, midfielder Glenn Whelan has been on the hunt for a new club.

The 37-year-old has spent time training with Bristol Rovers ahead of a potential transfer and now, it has been confirmed that he has landed a move to the Memorial Stadium.

As confirmed on their official club website, Whelan has linked up with Joey Barton once again.

The Irishman has put pen to paper on a one-year deal with Bristol Rovers, keeping him with the League Two side until next summer.

He comes in to bolster Barton’s midfield ranks on a free transfer, joining the eighth club of his career. He has previously spent time on the books with Manchester City, Bury (loan), Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke City, Aston Villa, Hearts and Fleetwood Town.

Competition for a starting role

Barton has a solid amount of options available for his midfield pairing, with Whelan alongside the likes of Josh Grant, Paul Coutts, Sam Finley, Zain Westbrooke and Cameron Hargreaves all options in central midfield.

In their most recent game vs Crawley Town, Grant and Finley were deployed in the middle of the park.

An EFL mainstay

With over 600 career appearances under his belt, 259 of which have come in the Championship and League One, Whelan brings bags of experience to Barton’s midfield.

Not only that, but the Gas’ new arrival has played a hefty 276 Premier League games, so he arrives with plenty of experience at the very top.