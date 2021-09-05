Millwall attacker Tyler Burey has suffered a setback on loan at Hartlepool United.

The youngster is set for a scan on a hamstring injury, as per a report by the Northern Echo.

Burey limped off for Hartlepool yesterday in the 65th minute of their 1-0 defeat to Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park.

The striker now faces a nervous wait whilst he is assessed.

Challinor’s quotes…

Hartlepool boss, Dave Challinor, has told BBC Radio Tees Sport: “It looks probably grade two. He’ll be scanned, whether it will be here or at Millwall.

“Best case scenario, two weeks. Worst case scenario, probably eight to twelve weeks. Without having a scan it would be stupid to speculate on that. We think it’s a grade two, not a grade three. It’s certainly not a good one.”

Blow for the Pools

Burey has been a hit with Hartlepool since making the move up north from Millwall.

He is their top scorer so far this season with three goals to his name.

Career to date

Burey started his career at AFC Wimbledon and rose up through their youth ranks before playing five times for their first-team.

Millwall then swooped to sign him in 2019 and he has since made 16 appearances for the Lions in all competitions over recent seasons.

The London side gave him the green light to move to Hartlepool on loan earlier this month to get some experience.

Burey linked up with the North East outfit on an initial arrangement until January.

However, he has now suffered a hamstring injury and his situation at Victoria Park is in the balance.