Hull City’s Tom Eaves attracted interest from Scotland on deadline day.

A Scottish club were interested in the striker, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

However, Nixon claims the unnamed side who were keen couldn’t afford him.

Eaves, who is 29-years-old, ended up staying at Hull beyond the transfer deadline.

Read: Free agent centre-backs who Hull City could sign

Hull situation

The attacker has a year left on his contract at the MKM Stadium.

Eaves joined the Tigers in 2019 from Gillingham and scored eight goals in 44 games in all competitions during his first season in East Yorkshire.

Hull were relegated to League One in his first year and he chipped in with five goals last term to help Grant McCann’s side gain an immediate promotion back to the second tier.

The big forward has played four times so far in this campaign but is yet to get on the scoresheet.

Career before the Tigers

Eaves has previously played for the likes of Oldham Athletic, Bolton Wanderers, Yeovil Town and Gillingham.

It was with the latter where he made his name and he fired 40 goals in 97 matches for the Gills to earn his move to the Championship.

Read: Hull City man sends message after scoring first Barrow goal

Scottish interest

It has been revealed that a club in Scotland was interested in signing him earlier this week but nothing materialised in the end.

Eaves remains a Hull player and will be looking to force his way back into their plans.