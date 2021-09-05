Barnsley man Liam Kitching has sent a message on Twitter following his suspension.

Barnsley’s defender has taken to social media to have his say (see tweet below).

Gutted. Feel like I’ve let the team and the Gaffer down. However, I’ll learn from it and I’ll be backing the lads from the stands the next three games. https://t.co/Qe7rDiwDkX — Liam Kitching (@Liamkitching48) September 3, 2021

Kitching has expressed his disappointed about being suspended and says he feels he has let his manager and team-mates down.

The ex-Leeds United man is out for three games now for violent conduct in the Tykes’ recent clash against Birmingham City at Oakwell.



Read: What now for Isaac Christie-Davies at Barnsley?

Out of action

Kitching played the whole game for Markus Schopp’s side but an incident with Blues’ striker Chuks Aneke was reviewed after the match by an independent panel.

He is now unavailable for Barnsley’s upcoming games against AFC Bournemouth, Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers, which is a blow for the Yorkshire side.

The 21-year-old will be back in contention on 25th September when the Tykes take on Blackpool.

He has played every game so far under Schopp so his absence will be missed.



Read: Barnsley could turn to Wigan Athletic man in January again

Barnsley career so far

Barnsley swooped to sign him in January and he penned a four-year deal.

He had to bide his time before getting into the side but was just starting to enjoy his opportunity this season before his red card against Birmingham.

Kitching rose up through the ranks at Leeds United but never played for their first-team.

Instead, he had a loan spell away at Harrogate Town before leaving on a permanent basis for Forest Green Rovers.