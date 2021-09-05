Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Luke Jackson saw a move to Guiseley fall through recently.

Sheffield Wednesday were poised to send the youngster to Guiseley to get some experience under his belt.

However, the move collapsed after he picked up a slight injury in training, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

Jackson, who is 19-years-old, remains with the Owls for now.

He may still be loaned out in the near future though and a switch to non-league can happen whenever.

Career to date

Jackson spent time in the academy at Huddersfield Town before moving to Sheffield Wednesday in 2018.

He broke into the Owls’ Under-18s side before progressing into their Under-23s.

The young stopper has been involved in a few of Wednesday’s first-team squad over recent years but is still waiting on his senior debut.



Highly-rated



Jackson is highly regarded by Darren Moore’s side and they handed him a new contract this summer.

He put pen-to-paper on a new four-year deal at Hillsborough running until 2025 (as per Transfermarkt) which would see him stay with the Yorkshire club until he is 23.

Guiseley move off

He was poised to make the move to the West Yorkshire outfit on loan but it didn’t materialise.

They play their football in the National League North these days and are joint-managed by former Grimsby Town boss Marcus Bignot and Russ O’Neil.