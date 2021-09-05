Hartlepool United may not have finished their recruitment just yet.

Hartlepool United are still looking at signing some free agents, as per a report by the Hartlepool Mail.

The Pools have a few players on trial as they look to further bolster their ranks.

Dave Challinor’s side saw moves for Carlisle United’s Game Toure and Sunderland’s Benji Kimpioka fall through on deadline day.

‘We’re still active’…

Nevertheless, the League Two new boys still have the opportunity to sign players on free transfers despite the window ending earlier this week.

Challinor has revealed they are casting their eyes over trialists at the moment: “We’re still active if the right people are there for us. If that’s the case, we’ll continue to do business but if not I’m comfortable with where we’re at.

“We’ve still got trialists in, with free agents, they’re free agents for lots of different reasons. Some have missed pre-season through injury and are still looking for clubs and are still able to play at the level we’re playing at.

“If we assist in getting them up to speed then we’ll definitely look to do something.”

Summer business

Hartlepool brought in Olufela Olomola, Reagan Ogle, Jonathan Mitchell, Martin Smith, Matty Daly, Luke Hendrie, Mark Cullen, Jake Lawlor, Tyler Burey, Neill Byrne, Will Goodwin and Edward Jones over the course of the transfer window.

Steady start



The Pools have made a solid start to life back in the Football League and have won all three of their games they have had at home.

They lost 1-0 away to Tranmere Rovers yesterday with their opponents striking late on.