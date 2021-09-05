West Brom goalkeeper Alex Palmer is in line for four months without first-team football.

West Brom have two ‘keepers ahead of him in the pecking order in Sam Johnstone and David Button.

Palmer is expected to drop out of the Baggies’ 18-man squad once Button is back from isolation, as per a report by Birmingham Live.

The stopper spent last season as Lincoln City’s number one in League One but hasn’t moved away on loan again this summer.

He now has to wait on the sidelines until January if he is to head out again from the Hawthorns.

Impressed at Lincoln

Palmer was a hit at Sincil Bank last term and helped Michael Appleton’s side get to the Play-Off final.

His West Brom colleague Josh Griffiths has now taken his place between the sticks there.

The Baggies may well have kept hold of Palmer throughout the last transfer window due to the uncertainty of Johnstone’s situation.

The ex-Manchester United man was linked with a return to the Premier League but nothing materialised in the end.

What now?

Palmer is too good to be a third choice ‘keeper and now faces a frustrating few months of not playing senior football.

He is 25 now and will want to be a number one somewhere.

The ex-England youth international has also enjoyed loan spells away from West Brom at Kidderminster Harriers, Oldham Athletic, Notts County and Plymouth Argyle over recent years.