Rotherham United rejected a bid from a ‘big’ League One team for Kieran Sadlier on deadline day.

Rotherham United fended off approaches for a few of their players on the final day of the transfer window, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser.

Sadlier, who is 26-years-old, was wanted by an unnamed fellow third tier side but the Millers held firm.

Josh Kayode, Ben Wiles and Dan Barlaser were also wanted men in the final hours of the window.

Big boost

However, Paul Warne’s side managed to keep hold of their key assets, as well as adding to their ranks by snapping up striker Will Grigg from Sunderland.

Rotherham also managed to keep hold of Michael Smith, who was linked with a departure to the Championship throughout the course of the summer.

Sadlier stays

The ex-Republic of Ireland youth international joined Rotherham last year and has since made 20 appearances for the Yorkshire club in all competitions since then, chipping in with two goals.

He will feel the best is still to come from him in a Millers’ shirt.

The winger spent two years at Doncaster Rovers before switching to the New York Stadium and scored 15 goals in 58 games for them.

Sadlier has also played for the likes of St Mirren, Peterborough United, Sligo Rovers and Cork City.

What next for Rotherham?

Rotherham take on Sadlier’s former club Doncaster in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday before returning to league action next weekend at home to Fleetwood Town.