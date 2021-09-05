Preston North End completed the signing of Ali McCann from St Johnstone with just five seconds to spare, as reported in The Sun on Sunday (05.09.21, pg. 62).

Preston North End completed a last-gasp deadline day swoop for the midfielder despite fearing a late Celtic hijack.

McCann, who is 21-years-old, secured his move to the Championship in the nick of time last Tuesday.

It has been revealed that the Lilywhites feared a Celtic swooping for the youngster.

The Hoops had an extra hour before their transfer window shut but they didn’t end up moving for McCann.

Double cup winner

McCann played a key role in St Johnstone winning the Scottish Cup and League Cup last season and they will be disappointed that they have lost him.

The Northern Ireland international has spent his whole career to date on the books of the Saints and has made a total of 93 appearances for the Scottish Premiership side, chipping in with six goals.

He also had a loan spell away at Stanraer a couple of years ago to get some experience under his belt.

Quotes

After signing for Preston earlier this week, McCann told their official club website: “It’s brilliant, it’s been such a long day today. I’m just so buzzing to get it all sorted and get it over the line and I just can’t wait to get back and get in with the lads next week.

“St Johnstone are a great club. I’ve been there since I was young so it was difficult leaving because they’ve done so much for me when I’ve been growing up, but an opportunity to move down to a club like this is just too much to pass up and I just can’t wait to get started.”

McCann could make his Preston debut away to Bristol City next weekend.