Sheffield Wednesday are looking to loan out Charles Hagan, as per a report by Yorkshire Live.

Sheffield Wednesday are keen for the youngster to get some first-team experience under his belt.

Hagan, who is 19-years-old, was linked with a loan exit before the end of the transfer window earlier this week.

Football League sides Sutton United, Scunthorpe United and Harrogate Town were keen, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

Non-league move on the cards

The above teams can no longer sign him until January now through which could pave the way for a National League side to swoop in.

Aldershot Town were also credited with an interest in the Sheffield Star and it will be interesting to see if they make a move now.

Bright future

Hagan is highly-rated by Sheffield Wednesday but could benefit now from some regular first-team football.

He was due to become a free agent over this summer but the Owls managed to tie him down to a new deal following their relegation to League One.

Career to date

Hagan started his career in the academy at Chelsea but moved up north to Sheffield Wednesday in 2018.

The forward has since been a key player for the Owls at youth levels and made his first and only first-team appearance for the Yorkshire club last year in a cup game against Fulham.

That is his first and only senior appearance to date and a loan move beckons now.