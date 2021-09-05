Shrewsbury Town lost 1-0 away to Accrington Stanley yesterday. 

Shrewsbury Town have made a slow start to the season and have won just once in their opening six games, losing the other five.

Steve Cotterill’s side currently sit 22nd in the League One table and their fans are frustrated.

Accrington took the lead after 15 minutes through Joel Mumbongo and the score stayed that way for the rest of the game.

Shrewsbury signed eight players over the course of the transfer window, including the likes of Elliott Bennett, Sam Cosgrove and Ryan Bowman.

However, it is taking a while for their new players to gel together.

The Shrews take on Crewe Alexandra at home next weekend and that is opportunity to get their season on track.

Cotterill is an experienced boss and will be eager to turn their fortunes around quickly.

