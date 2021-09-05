Shrewsbury Town lost 1-0 away to Accrington Stanley yesterday.

Shrewsbury Town have made a slow start to the season and have won just once in their opening six games, losing the other five.

Steve Cotterill’s side currently sit 22nd in the League One table and their fans are frustrated.

Accrington took the lead after 15 minutes through Joel Mumbongo and the score stayed that way for the rest of the game.

Shrewsbury signed eight players over the course of the transfer window, including the likes of Elliott Bennett, Sam Cosgrove and Ryan Bowman.

However, it is taking a while for their new players to gel together.

The Shrews take on Crewe Alexandra at home next weekend and that is opportunity to get their season on track.

Cotterill is an experienced boss and will be eager to turn their fortunes around quickly.

Here is how their fans reacted to their defeat away to Accrington yesterday on Twitter-

First half was horrendous similar to Morecambe, we started to play better football in the 2nd half but we can't keep conceding early in games. Also doesn't look good that Caldwell left 15 mins before the end #salop — SamTheShrew (@SamTheShrew) September 4, 2021

Credit to Accrington for doing a professional job.

As far as #salop goes worrying times.

5/6 league games with

No goals

No points

No clean sheet

Last week papered over the cracks — ShrewsfansUSA 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇺🇸🇬🇩 (@ShrewsfansUSA) September 4, 2021

A narrow defeat today. Next week will be better. #salop — UncontroversialSalopian (@USalopian) September 4, 2021

Terrible just utterly terrible. Boring uninspiring terrible football. Two good halves in 9 games is awful. Truly is the worst I've seen in over 30 years. Bring back Kevin Ratcliffe at least that was entertaining conference bound and we scored goals. — Puff The Magic Dragon (@PicturesUmbra) September 5, 2021

That was bad. Improved slightly in second half but if you can’t score goals you don’t win games and when you give away goals in the manner we do…we are knackered. Another poor poor game! Poor result! #salop — Lauren Edwards (@lauren_stfc) September 4, 2021

Another disappointing result, once again struggling to score goals, and failing to keep clean sheets #salop 🔷️🔶️ — James Travis (@jtravis007) September 4, 2021

Game of two halves for #Salop 1st half woeful 2nd marginally better. Long season ahead. — steven bould (@stevenjb67) September 4, 2021