Sam Lavelle made a deadline day switch from Morecambe to Charlton Athletic, in what was a ‘crazy day’ for the Scot.

Lavelle, 24, left Morecambe to join League One rivals Charlton Athletic on deadline of the summer transfer window just gone.

The centre-back was also a target of Wycombe Wanderers but made the late switch to Charlton Athletic, in what Alan Nixon describes in The Sun on Sunday (05.09.21, pg. 62) as a ‘crazy day’ for Lavelle.

Lavelle supposedly travelled down to London on the eve before deadline day. He then discovered that the Addicks were instead pursuing other transfer targets and after hours ‘in limbo’, Nigel Adkins’ Charlton eventually opted for Lavelle and he completed a £200,000 move to The Valley.

The former Morecambe skipper featured 48 times in the regular League Two season and the play-offs combined last time round.

He played a huge part in his side’s promotion into League One and has since featured five times in the league for the club, but will now look to help Charlton climb up the table after their sluggish start.

Adkins’ side sit in 19th-place of the table after the opening five games of the season and are next in action against last season’s League Two champions Cheltenham Town next weekend.