Wigan Athletic defender Tom Pearce is after a new contract with the Latics after rejecting a move to Barnsley last month, reports Alan Nixon.

Pearce, 23, sees his Wigan Athletic contract expire at the end of this season.

The former Leeds United man has been with the Latics since 2019 and featured 23 times in League One last season, having made two appearances this time round.

Last month though he was targeted by Barnsley. Nixon reveals in The Sun on Sunday (05.09.21, pg. 62) that Pearce was ‘cleared’ to join Markus Schopp’s side in a £450,000 deal but rejected the chance to move to Oakwell, and that the Englishman is now seeking a fresh contract at the DW Stadium.

Leam Richardson’s side have started the new season in a positive manner after an impressive summer of the transfer window.

His side made a host of impressive signings including the likes of Charlie Wyke and Jordan Cousins on free transfers, with Stephen Humphrys coming in from Rochdale and Jordan Jones from Rangers too.

After the opening five games of the season, Wigan sit in 4th-place of the League One table with 10 points to their name and next go in action against strugglers Doncaster Rovers next weekend.