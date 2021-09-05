Accrington Stanley rejected a £1.2million offer from Peterborough United for Colby Bishop last month, reports Alan Nixon.

Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday (05.09.21, pg. 62) that Accrington Stanley rejected a sizeable £1.2million offer from Peterborough United for Bishop, 24, because they ‘fancy a promotion run’.

Posh made a move on deadline day for the attacker who scored 10 goals in 41 League One outings last season, but Stanley knocked back Posh’s offer.

Despite Bishop featuring in all six League One fixtures for Stanley this season and failing to score, John Coleman’s side sit in 2nd-place of the League One table – level on points with leaders Sunderland.

Darren Ferguson’s Peterborough United finished in that 2nd-place spot last time round and have since endured a mixed start to life back in the second-tier.

They find themselves in 20th-place of the Championship table after the opening five games of the campaign. Peterborough United have claimed just four points so far this season and have found goals hard to come by, with just four to their name so far.

A move for Bishop would no doubt have bolstered their attack, with last season’s top-scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris yet to get off the mark in this campaign.

Posh resume their season with a trip to Championship strugglers Sheffield United after the international break.