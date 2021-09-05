Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray is on ‘borrowed time’ after failing to sign a striker last month, reports Alan Nixon.

Nixon reports in The Sun on Sunday (05.09.21, pg. 62) that Blackburn Rovers boss Mowbray is on ‘borrowed time’ after failing to sign a replacement striker for now Southampton man Adam Armstrong last month.

The Englishman who scored 28 goals in the Championship for Blackburn last season, made the switch to Southampton last month and Rovers were unable to find a replacement before the window slammed shut on Tuesday night.

Mowbray sees his Rovers contract expire at the end of the season and Nixon reports that the Venkys ‘did not want too much money spent on long-term deals in case he [Mowbray] goes’, so the Rovers hierarchy limited Mowbray to loan signings with wages of under £10,000-a-week.

The former Celtic, Middlesbrough and Coventry City boss has overseen over 200 games in charge of Blackburn since taking charge in February 2017.

Blackburn tried and failed to sign Josh Maja and Oliver Burke last month, but they’ve enjoyed a fairly strong start to the new season.

They sit in 10th-place of the Championship table after the opening five games of the season – they’ve picked up wins against Swansea City and Nottingham Forest having drawn their last outing away at Middlesbrough.

Having been so prolific in recent seasons under Mowbray though, Blackburn have scored just seven goals in their opening five games of the season with Chile’s Ben Brereton now looking to be their main goal-threat.

Rovers resume their season at home to Luton Town after the international break.