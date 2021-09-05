Bournemouth signed Celtic’s Ryan Christie for an undisclosed fee on Deadline Day last month, with the winger turning down the chance to sign for Burnley.

Christie, 26, featured in all of Celtic’s opening four Scottish Premiership games this season before heading south of the border.

The Scotland international who played all 90 minutes v Moldova on Saturday night, turned down the chance to join Premier League side Burnley, and now Alan Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday that the wide-man wanted ‘assurances about his long-term Premier League dreams’.

Nixon goes on to reveal how Burnley were ‘happy to sign’ Christie but ‘would not agree to his request for a fixed fee clause’ that would’ve enabled him to leave the club at the end of this season should they be relegated from the Premier League – Christie instead opted to join Bournemouth for less money.

Scott Parker took over the Cherries in the summer and finds his side in 6th-place of the Championship table.

They’ve so far claimed nine points from their opening five games, having drawn their previous two outings v two of the league’s newcomers in Blackpool and Hull City.

They resume their campaign at home to Barnsley after the international break.