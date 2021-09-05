Blackpool are planning to reignite their interest in summer target Jeando Fuchs, reports Alan Nixon.

Nixon reveals in The Sun on Sunday (05.09.21, pg. 62) that Blackpool ‘aim to have a second go’ at signing Dundee United ace Fuchs, 23, after seeing a summer move for the midfielder fall through.

Dundee United wanted a large transfer fee for the Cameroonian which prompted Blackpool to drop their transfer interest in the final days of the summer transfer window ,which slammed shut at the end of last month.

Neil Critchley’s side had a positive transfer window in all – they completed the permanent signing of Nottingham Forest’s Jordan Gabriel who was on loan with the Seasiders last season and came close to signing Oxford United’s Cameron Brannagan in the final hours of deadline day.

But they’ve started the new season in a weak vein of form having claimed just two points from their opening five games of the Championship season.

They sit in 22nd-place of the table during this current international break and host table-toppers Fulham in their return to action next week.

Fuchs meanwhile has enjoyed a decent start to the new Scottish Premiership season with Dundee United – they’ve claimed six points from their opening four league games to find themselves in 7th-place of the table.

Fuchs has featured in all four games, having featured 20 times in the league last season following his 2020 move from Alaves – he represented France at both U19 and U20 level but has since turned out for Cameroon at first-team level, with two caps to his name so far.