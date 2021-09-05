Sheffield United are set for some bonus fees from Arsenal ‘very soon’, with the Blades having appearance-based add-ons in Aaron Ramsdale’s move to Arsenal last month.

Ramsdale, 23, is yet to make his Premier League debut for Arsenal following his big-money move from Sheffield United last month.

But Alan Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday (05.09.21, pg. 62) that the England shot-stopper is ‘hoping for a quick start’ in the league, and that Ramsdale has ‘told pals he thinks Mikel Arteta will turn to him’ for the upcoming Premier League fixture v Norwich City, after Bern Leno struggled in the 5-0 thrashing v Manchester City last time out.

Nixon then goes on to reveal how that means Sheffield United would be in line for some transfer bonuses.

The Blades have appearance-based add-ons in his move to Arsenal which ‘kick in very soon’, with just a ‘handful’ of first-team appearances needed before the Gunners have to cough up some more funds after paying an initial £24million for Ramsdale last month.