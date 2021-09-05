Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien is set to sign a new contract with the Terriers after seeing his move to Leeds United fall through.

O’Brien, 22, is contracted to Huddersfield Town until next summer.

The Englishman was close to joining Leeds United in the summer transfer window just gone but the two sides couldn’t agree on a transfer fee.

Now though, Alan Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday (05.09.21, pg. 61) that O’Brien is set to sign a new deal with Huddersfield Town, going on to mention that the midfielder is ‘happy to stay’ with the club following the events of this summer.

Huddersfield still have the option to extend his current deal by a year.

Carlos Corberan’s side have enjoyed a surprisingly strong start to the new Championship season – they sit in 4th-place of the table during this international break having claimed 10 points from their opening five games.

O’Brien missed the start of the season after contracting Covid-19 but has since come back into the side, and got his first goal of the season in the 4-0 win over Reading last time out.

Elsewhere, Nixon also reveals in The Sun on Sunday this morning that the Terriers’ failure to sell O’Brien this summer meant that a move for Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson fell through.