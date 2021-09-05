Derby County will be dealt a two-season transfer ban if they don’t settle their transfer debts, reports The Sun on Sunday.

It comes after Alan Nixon revealed earlier this week that a fifth charge has been added to the Rams’ EFL ‘crime sheet’ – a ‘default in paying transfer fee instalments’, though this only relates to Derby County’s missing transfer fees and no other sides’.

Just been given some clarity on the Derby County situation.#DCFC are the ONLY side in the #EFL who have failed to pay a transfer fee instalment – no other team. Their newest offence 'default in paying transfer fee instalments' refers to their own missing payments.#dcfcfans — Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72) September 4, 2021

The report in The Sun on Sunday this morning claims that Wayne Rooney’s side have until the end of the month to pay off those missing transfer fee instalments, with said instalments late for a ‘second time’ meaning that the a stern transfer ban could be imposed on the club, lasting until 2023.

The club have been operating under a transfer embargo throughout the summer, which had them limited to free and loan signings under a certain wage.

Derby County have been in an ongoing legal battle with the EFL which dates back to the start of last year. The Rams still face a possible points deduction too – The Telegraph reported at the end of last month that the club could accept a ‘heavy’ points deduction to settle their dispute with the EFL, over irregularities in their financial accounts.

Moreover, Derby County continue to play with a three-point suspended penalty hanging over them for a single late payment of players and staff last season.