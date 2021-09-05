QPR want £12million for goalkeeper Seny Dieng, who was linked with a move to Sheffield United last month.

Dieng, 26, has been linked with a move away from QPR this year.

The Senegalese international only broke into the starting line up at the beginning of last season where he went on to feature 42 times in the Championship and keep 11 clean sheets.

Links to all of Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Leeds United cropped up briefly back in January and last month, Sheffield United were tipped with a move for the shot-stopper after losing Aaron Ramsdale to Arsenal (Sun on Sunday, 08.08.21).

A £6million price tag was initially quoted by The Sun on Sunday’s Alan Nixon but now, Nixon writes (Sun on Sunday 05.09.21, pg, 61) that the R’s want at least £12million for Dieng, going on to mention how QPR would not sell to a rival side unless the fee was higher.

Dieng was named on the bench for Senegal’s 2-0 win over Togo at the start of the month. He’s so far played every minute of QPR’s Championship campaign and kept two clean sheets to help maintain his side’s unbeaten start to the season.

Mark Warburton’s side currently sit in 3rd-place of the table and look good to go on and challenge for promotion, whilst Sheffield United sit in 23rd and look like they could really struggle to get up and running after a frustrating summer in the transfer window.