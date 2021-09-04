Crewe Alexandra have signed Madger Gomes following his departure from Doncaster Rovers.

Crewe Alexandra have handed the attacking midfielder a two-year contract, as announced by their official club website.

Gomes, who is 24-years-old, was released by Doncaster at the end of last season.

He has been a free agent throughout the summer and has spent time on trial with both Portsmouth and Charlton Athletic.

However, the above pair decided not to sign him which has paved the way for Crewe to swoop in now.

Gomes spent the past two seasons with Doncaster in the third tier and scored four goals in 42 appearances for the Yorkshire club in all competitions.

Career to date

He spent time in the academies at Liverpool and Villarreal as a youngster before joining Leeds United in 2017.

The ex-Spain youth international spent a single season on the books at Elland Road and played twice for the Whites’ first-team before embarking on spells at Sochaux and Istra.

Doncaster brought him back to England in 2019 but decided to let him leave when his contract expired at the end of June.

New chapter

His trials at Portsmouth and Charlton mean Gomes has been keeping sharp over pre-season and it will be interesting to see how he gets on at Crewe.

He will give the Cheshire side more competition and depth in their ranks.