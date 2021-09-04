Sheffield Wednesday definitely needed to restructure after their relegation from the Championship last season.

This has been done over the summer under the watchful eye of Darren Moore who had his first transfer window with the Owls.

Amongst a raft of signings made by Moore, a Deadline Day deal for ex-West Brom and Stoke City striker Saido Berahino stands out the most.

Per Yorkshire Live’s Dom Howson, some details of the deal that brought him to Hillsborough are revealed.

Saido Berahino: from £12m man to League One Owl

Burundi international Berahino came through the youth ranks at West Brom. He was prolific at England youth level, scoring 10 goals in 11 games for the Young Lions Under-21s.

A series of loan moves gave him football experience before making the breakthrough at The Hawthorns.

He went on to score 36 goals and provide eight assists in his time with the Baggies before a £12million, 2017 move to Stoke City.

His output dropped for The Potters where he only scored five goals and provided two assists in 56 games before a free transfer in 2019 to Belgium and Zulte Waregem.

His time in Belgium returned 12 goals and four assists for Waregem and SC Charleroi.

In a move that surprised many, his current stop is S6 and Sheffield Wednesday.

Howson on Berahino deal – key particulars

Yorkshire Live’s Howson gives insight into the shock deal that sees the ex-West Brom and Stoke City man signing on for League One football.

He states that it is a deal in the first instance until the end of this season. How adds to those by saying that the Owls have “the option to extend [the deal] by a further 12 months.”

In a deeper insight, Howson adds that as well as taking “a big wage cut” to join Wednesday, Berahino is playing with an “incentive-based deal.”

Thoughts?

The way that Sheffield Wednesday are playing, they are gunning for instant promotion back to the Championship. They currently sit 2nd in the table behind leaders Sunderland.

It will be interesting to see just what sort of relationship he forms with fellow ex-Stoke City striker Lee Gregory.

A player of Berahino’s calibre should be able to find the back of the net with regularity at League One level.

It’s a wise move by Wednesday to get him in on an incentivised deal, one that has been tailor-made for him.

It is doubly wise that should he help get them promoted that they also have that option to extend for next season. In essence, Sheffield Wednesday already have their Championship striker in the side right now.