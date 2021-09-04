Kilmarnock have snapped up Lee Hodson following his departure from Gillingham.

Kilmarnock have signed the defender on a one-year deal, as announced by their official club website.

Hodson, who is 29-years-old, has been a free agent since his release by Gillingham at the end of last season.

Leyton Orient handed him a trial over pre-season, as per a report by the Newham Recorder.



However, the O’s didn’t sign him in the end and Hodson has moved back up to Scotland.

Second Killie spell

He had a loan spell at Kilmarnock in 2016 from MK Dons and has now gone back.

Hodson has said: “I was interested in coming back as soon as I heard of Killie’s interest, knowing the size of the club and the journey it is on to get back to the Premiership.

“I wanted to be a part of that and help take this club back to where it belongs. I had good memories of playing in front of the fans here, I’m more experienced but I still give it my all on the pitch for the club and want to win every game.”

Gills stint

Hodson was on the books at Gillingham for the past two years but spent a year-and-a-half of that above the border.

He joined the Gills in 2019 and played 12 times for them in his first season before they shipped him out on loan to St Mirren.

Other spells

The full-back has also played for the likes of Boreham Wood, Watford, Brentford, MK Dons and Rangers in the past.