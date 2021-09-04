Port Vale are looking to loan out Danny Whitehead to the National League.

Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke has reiterated the fact he is not part of his plans, as per a report by Stoke On Trent Live.

Whitehead, who is 27-years-old, was placed on the transfer list over the summer but remains at Vale Park for now.

The Valiants may also look to fix up a loan departure for Scott Burgess.

‘Never easy decisions’….

Clarke has said: “With Scott and Danny…I made it crystal clear at the end of the season. These are never easy decisions. They are decent lads, they are not easy decisions to make.

“I just felt they were not going to be part of my plans.”

He added: “We will probably look to get Scott and Danny out on loan to the Conference if they want to take that opportunity because I think it’s in their best interest that they go out and play football. But they are certainly not bad lads.”

Port Vale situation

Whitehead joined Port Vale in August 2020 to reunite with his former Macclesfield Town manager John Askey.

However, he has struggled to make an impact since his move and has fallen out-of-favour since Clarke came in.

Career to date

The attacking midfielder started his career at Stockport County and was spotted by West Ham United as a youngster.

He spent two years on the books of the Premier League side before leaving permanently for spells at Accrington Stanley and Macclesfield.

Whitehead signed for Wigan Athletic in 2016 but never made a first-team appearance for the North West side.