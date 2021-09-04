Hartlepool United will keep tabs on Sunderland’s Benjamin Kimpioka and Carlisle United’s Gime Toure between now and January.

Hartlepool United tried to sign the duo on deadline day but couldn’t get the deals over the line.

Nevertheless, the Pools could reassess their situations this winter, as per a report by the Hartlepool Mail.

Both Kimpioka and Toure ended up staying with their respective clubs on Tuesday.

‘Frustrating’…

Hartlepool boss, Dave Challinor, has said: “There’s a list on my board as long as my arm which is frustrating.

“There are lots of players who have stayed with their clubs and will be reassessed in January so we’ll keep an eye on those situations.”

The League Two new boys ended up signing 12 players over the course of the summer but found themselves frustrated on the final day of the window.

They still have the chance to sign players on free transfers and may well delve into that market over the coming weeks.

What now for Kimpioka and Toure?

Kimpioka could be loaned out to the National League still having spent time on loan at that level last season with Torquay United.

The youngster’s chances of getting regular game time with Sunderland’s first-team right now are slim.

Toure, on the other hand, will look to force his way back into Carlisle’s plans.