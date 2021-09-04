Charlton Athletic are looking to delve into the free agent market.

Charlton Athletic haven’t finished their recruitment just yet and are looking into some free transfer deals, as per South London Press reporter Richard Cawley on Twitter.

The Addicks could look to bring in another goalkeeper to compete with Craig MacGillivray for the number one spot and allow youngster Nathan Harness to go out on loan.

Here are five they could bring in-

Stephen Henderson

He has been training with Charlton over recent times, as reported by London News Online, and it remains to be seen if he will be offered a contract.

Jamal Blackman

Chelsea decided to cut ties with him at the end of last season having loaned him out to the likes of Sheffield United, Leeds United, Vitesse, Bristol Rovers and Rotherham United over recent years.

Frank Fielding

He is an option for Nigel Adkins’ side after parting company with Millwall at the end of June. The ex-Derby County and Bristol City stopper has made over 350 appearances in his career.

Abdoulaye Diallo

The Senegal international spent last season on the books at Nottingham Forest and is available on a free transfer now after they opted not to extend his stay.

Adam Smith

The former Northampton Town, Bristol Rovers and Forest Green Rovers man is available and could provide some back-up to the Addicks’ goalkeeping department.