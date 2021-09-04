Bolton Wanderers were promoted from League Two last season and so begin their climb back up the leagues.

They finished 3rd in League Two and have had an encouraging start to their 2021/22 League One campaign under Ian Evatt. They currently sit 13th in the table.

Evatt has made a number of signings as he looks to adjust his squad for a different challenge. One of those signings was ex-Sheffield Wednesday man Elias Kachunga.

Elias Kachunga: Germany to Bolton

29-year-old Kachubga first made a name for himself in his native Germany. He first started to rise to prominence with German giants Borusia Monchengaldbach.

Scoring well for their Under-17s (26 goals/49 games) and Under-19s (15 goals/25 games), Kachunga made it to the senior squad for two appearances.

The bulk of his football came for other German sides before Huddersfield Town brought him to English football from FC Ingolstadt in July 2017.

He made 128 appearances for The Terriers, scoring 17 goals and providing 10 assists. His time at Town done, he moved to Sheffield Wednesday last season, scoring once in 29 appearances for The Owls.

His move to The Trotters has seen him make eight League One appearances for Evatt’s side – providing two assists.

Kachunga confirms continental interest

Ahead of his move to the Macron Stadium, Elias Kachunga confirms that there was other interest in him.

Per Yorkshire Live, the ex-Huddersfield and Sheffield Wednesday attacker said: “I had some offers from Germany and from some different countries too.”

However, despite this interest from the continent, Kachunga was happy to drop a tier and sign for Bolton and experience League One action.

Commenting on this decision, the German-born striker added that a major factor was the vision sold to him by Bolton’s technical director Chris Markham.

Explaining that he knew him from their time together at Huddersfield, Kachunga said: “This club gave me such a good feeling – the gaffer and Chris – that I wanted to come to a new league. I felt like this was the right thing for me now.”

Thoughts?

It’s a smart move by Bolton and boss Ian Evatt to bring in someone of Elias Kachunga’s calibre. He’s proven that he can score at Championship level.

He also brings a lot of experience with him of football at a higher level. This includes 39 games of Premier League experience.

That promise and potential is beginning to shine through at Bolton. Despite playing mainly from the bench for The Trotters, Kachunga has already provided two assists.

He will only get better over the course of this season. It could be a season where Bolton see some good things from him.