Sheffield Wednesday’s struggles and trials were all too obvious last season in the Championship. In the end, the Owls were relegated.

Points deductions started their 2020/21 campaign, three managers before the end of the year and uncertainty were rife in S6.

Amidst all the uncertainty surrounding Wednesday, the players still had to go about their day-to-day business.

One of those players was forward Elias Kachunga who, per Yorkshire Live, opens up about his time at the club.

Kachunga opens up on torrid Hillsborough spell

29-year-old Kachunga joined Wednesday in early September last year on a free transfer. It was a signing that lasted only one season before a move this August to Bolton Wanderers.

During his time at Hillsborough, Kachunga made 29 appearances where he scored just one goal.

He failed to hold down a regular spot in what was an underperforming Owls side. Across Wednesday’s troubled campaign, he was right in the middle of it.

Commenting on this, Kachunga said: “I think everyone on the outside could see it was difficult for everyone, for us as players.” He then went on to add that he is not focusing on this, instead he is looking forwards.

Kachunga went on to add: “It was an experience for me and I was learning a lot there. I can’t say anything bad about the supporters because I didn’t really get to play in front of them, unfortunately.”

Elias Kachunga is certainly enjoying his time at Bolton since his brief stint with Sheffield Wednesday.

He’s made eight appearances for The Trotters, mainly operating as a substitute and providing two assists.

As the season hots up, the former Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday man could be a big asset for the Lancashire outfit.

Bolton are experiencing a mixed bag of results at the moment that sees them sat in 13th place in the league.

Meanwhile, in a reversal of fortunes, Sheffield Wednesday are flying high in the League One table, sitting 2nd behind leaders Sunderland.