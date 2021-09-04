Blackburn Rovers struggled at times last season. As results fell, their Championship position suffered. Rovers ended their campaign in 15th place.

This season has seen a more encouraging start to their campaign. The Lancashire side have had to come to terms with the loss of last season’s leading scorer, Adam Armstrong.

Boss Tony Mowbray would have known that a restructure and reshuffle would be needed. He’s used this summer to go about that.

One of the moves that Rovers made was one to Leeds United. They took Ian Poveda on a season-long loan.

Ian Poveda – from Elland Road to Ewood Park

Poveda comes with a serious footballing CV from his involvement at past clubs. On that CV are stints as a youngster at Chelsea, Arsenal, Barcelona and Manchester City.

He left Manchester City in a late January 2020 move to Leeds United. Since that move, the 21-year-old Londoner has featured 20 times for The Whites.

However, recent arrivals have seen him fall down the pecking order at Elland Road and a loan move to Blackburn will see him play first-team football.

He’s made a great start to the Ewood Park chapter of his career. In his first 60-minute outing for Tony Mowbray’s side, Poveda provided the assist for Sam Gallagher.

Mowbray on Poveda and what he sees

Per the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth, Tony Mowbray details just what he sees in Poveda and discusses the effect he will have this season at the club.

Commenting on the Leeds United loanee, Mowbray says of his winger: “He’s a good player and I see how confident he is with the ball at his feet, during training. We should be excited by Poveda.”

Poveda moved infield for Blackburn in his debut vs Middlesbrough. He featured in a more central role than he is accustomed to.

Mentioning the battling nature of the Boro encounter, the Blackburn boss mentioned not all games will be like that. He said that games will come where Rovers will have a better grip on possession.

This leads Mowbray to add: “Hopefully those days will come sooner rather than later, and I’m sure Ian will light up Ewood Park.”

Thoughts?

Whilst Poveda has fallen out of favour at Elland Road, you cannot discount the threat he has with the ball at his feet.

At Leeds United, he was always willing to take a man on, turning opponents with close control of the ball at his feet.

Blackburn have seen an aspect of what he is capable of when he gets in those positions where he can feed teammates in scoring positions.

Poveda’s arrival at Ewood Park will be of benefit to him and his football development. On top of this, Tony Mowbray and Blackburn Rovers will hopefully see him sparkle more on the pitch.