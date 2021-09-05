Mansfield Town struggled at times last season and eventually finished their 2020/21 League Two campaign in 17th place.

Things this time around have been much better. In a season that is still only five games in, The Stags are currently sitting in 7th place in the table.

Today they entertained fellow high-flyers Harrogate Town at Field Mill – The Sulphurites arriving as League Two’s 3rd place team ahead of kick-off.

It was a quick-fire start for both sides at Field Mill. Home side Mansfield took the lead through Rhys Oates (3′) but were instantly pegged back by Harrogate with Luke Armstrong (5′) levelling for the visitors.

It was to get worse for The Stags with JAck Muldoon (45+1′) putting Harrogate in the driving seat at half-time.

The second half got even worse for a Mansfield side still in the game. Two quick straight red cards for Ollie Clarke (73′) and Stephen Quinn (74′) reduced the home side to nine men.

George Thompson (81′) rubbed salt in Mansfield’s wounds with Harrogate’s third of the afternoon. It was a game that ended 3-1 to a strong Harrogate outfit.

Here are three Mansfield Town players who let manager Nigel Clough down in the loss vs Harrogate Town.

Stephen Quinn – WhoScored rating 5.30

Quinn saw a lot of the ball (5.3%) on the left of Mansfield’s three-man midfield. He was tidy with his distribution (75% accuracy) and completed 18 of his 24 passes.

One of these passes set up a chance for Mansfield who were chasing the game in the second half.

Quinn never saw the end of the game. He was issued a straight red card on 74 minutes. That action left Mansfield with just nine men and effectively out of the game.

Ollie Clarke – WhoScored rating 5.38

Clarke operated on the right of Mansfeld’s midfield and saw a decent amount (4.2%) of ball during his time on the pitch.

He distributed the ball well (80% accuracy) with 20 of his 25 pass attempts completed – one of these being a pass leading to a teammate chance.

It was Clarke who saw red first for The Stags, his red card coming on 73 minutes and reducing Mansfield to 10 men in a game that they were still in.

Kellan Gordon – WhoScored rating 5.81

Gordan played right-back in Mansfield’s back four in a game where they were up against a solid Harrogate attack.

He saw very little of the ball (2.8%) for the home side, only making only 11 pass attempts all game. Seven of these attempts (64%) were accurate in a low-volume display from the 23-year-old.

Defensively, Gordon made one of his two tackles in the game whilst also making one interception. He also picked up a yellow card in what was an ill-disciplined Mansfield display.

Data derived from the Mansfield Town v Harrogate Town match on the WhoScored website