Barrow struggled at times last season in League Two. Their struggles could be seen by their eventual 20th place finish – just five points above the relegation places.

This season has seen pretty much the same start with The Bluebirds currently sat in 18th place in the League Two table.

Yesterday they travelled to take on an Oldham side in a similar predicament – the Latics sitting 23rd before kick-off.

There was no such struggle today against an outgunned Oldham Athletic side. Barrow were soon on the board through Oliver Banks (15′) with former Leeds United winger Jordan Stevens supplying a debut assist.

It was all one-way in the second half with Barrow adding a quick-fire double through Offrande Zanzala (53′) and Joe Grayson (57′) to make it 3-0 early on.

That’s how it finished after 90 minutes in a win that will move Barrow further away from the drop zone.

Here are three Barrow players who really stood out in the deserved win vs Oldham Athletic

Oliver Banks – WhoScored rating 8.89

Banks was one of Barrow’s hard-working central midfield unit in the visit to Oldham Athletic. He took his goal well, scoring from his only shot on target.

He saw a lot of the ball (6.4%), having 53 touches of the ball in the game. His distribution was accurate (73%) and he completed 30 of 41 pass attempts as he helped drive The Bluebirds forward.

He also didn’t shirk the defensive side of the game. He won the only tackle he went into as well as making one clearance and having three interceptions. He also won all the headed duels that he was involved in.

A display against Oldham that will hold him in good stead as Barrow look to build on this win.

Joe Grayson – WhoScored rating 7.65

22-year-old Grayson played on the left side of a back three for Mark Cooper’s side.

He took his goal well, scoring from his only shot that was obviously on target. He was also involved a lot in the game, seeing a lot of the ball (4.6%/38 touches).

His distribution was accurate (69%) and he completed 18 of his 6 passing attempts. One of these passes helped set up a chance for one of his teammates.

It was a display of some maturity for the young defender in a game where three points were more than vital at such an early stage of the season.

Jordan Stevens – WhoScored rating 7.50

Debutant Stevens was signed by Barrow on Deadline Day with Mark Cooper hinting that he would be thrown in at the deep end.

That proved to be the case and he made his Bluebirds’ debut four days after signing. Playing as a number 10, he saw very little of the ball (1.7%) but what he saw of it he did a lot with.

Whilst he only completed seven of his 10 pass attempts, two of these completions went on to set up teammate chances – including that assist for Banks’ opening goal.

Defensively he was immense, completing all of his five tackles and making one interception.

A solid debut and one which promises much going forward for the ex-Leeds United youngster.

Data derived from the Oldham Athletic v Barrow match on the WhoScored website