Bradford City had an up and down season last time out. They were relegation fodder at one point, play-off challengers the next.

The Bantams couldn’t sustain that run of form and dropped of at the season’s end, finishing in 15th place.

Their start this season under new boss Derek Adams has been much more encouraging. They sit in a lofty 5th place in the League Two table after five games.

Bradford City were cheered on by a crowd of over 15,000 at Valley Parade yesterday and repaid that support early on. Midfielder Elliott Watt (14′) opened the scoring for The Bantams who were having the better of the opening exchanges.

As the half neared its end, Walsall equalised through Jack Earing (42′) who turned in Brendan Kiernan’s layback. Joy turned sour a minute later when Joss Labadie was given an instant red after a follow-through, studs-up tackle.

City couldn’t press their advantage and couldn’t force a winner from the game as the visitors Walsall clung on for a deserved draw.

Here are three Bradford City players who impressed in that hard-fought draw against a battling Walsall outfit.

Callum Cooke – WhoScored rating 7.77

Defensive midfielder Cooke was one of the two holding midfielders deployed by Derek Adams again The Saddlers. The 24-year-old put in a solid display in the Bantams’ midfield.

He saw a lot of the ball (7.3%) and completed with a very high accuracy (93%) in a game where the home side pressed forward a lot. He only missed three of his 46 passing attempts and created six chances with key passes.

His game was more about his attacking play rather than his defensive contributions with him being accurate with seven of his 13 corners as Adams’ side looked for a winner.

Elliot Watt – WhoScored rating 7.49

Cooke’s fellow defensive midfielder Watt not only scored City’s only goal of the game but he displayed a command of the midfield engine room.

He was another Bantam who saw a lot of possession (8.7%) and completed at high accuracy (87%) and volume (61 completed passes) as The Bantams played out from the back.

Like Cooke, he wasn’t called on much in terms of defensive work and managed one tackle, one clearance and one interception. Still, it was a strong performance from the youngster and one which bodes well for next weekend and the rest of the season.

Liam Ridehalgh – WhoScored rating 6.85

Left-back Ridehalgh was another City player who emerged from the Walsall battle with a lot of credit.

He completed 44 passes as City drove forward against a Walsall side reduced to 10 men for the whole of the second half.

The veteran defender completed all his three defensive headers as well as notching two tackles, two clearances and two interceptions in a solid all-round display.

It is this sort of defensive strength that City will look more to over the coming 41 games they have left this current campaign,

Data derived from the Bradford City v Walsall match on the WhoScored website