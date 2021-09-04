Ipswich Town have definitely been busy across the summer transfer window. Sam Morsy’s arrival made it 19 signings for the Suffolk side.

The Tractor Boys will be gunning for the play-offs at least this season. When league football picks up after the current international break, they have a lot to do.

Paul Cook’s side currently sit in an uncomfortable 21st place in the League One table. True, they have only played five games and there is a 41-game season ahead.

Morsy dropped from Championship side Middlesbrough to join the League One side. Per the East Anglian Daily Times (EADT), Morsy explained the thinking behind this decision.

Morsy explains the easy choice behind Ipswich move

Wolverhampton-born Morsy has had a solid career in English football. His football journey started at hometown club Wolves. It has since taken in stops at Port Vale, Chesterfield, Wigan, Barnsley and Middlesbrough before his Ipswich transfer.

Across all clubs and all competitions, Morsy has 409 appearances tucked under his belt. In these 409 games, the Egyptian international has scored 23 goals and provided 29 assists.

His time at Middlesbrough after his transfer there from Wigan saw him make 36 appearances, scoring one goal and providing five assists,

Commenting on his dropping down a division to join Ipswich Town, Morsy said there was only one main reason – to link up with former boss Paul Cook.

Per the EADT’s Andy Warren, Morsy said of this: “There were a couple of options but then the big pull for me was knowing the manager; his style of play, his record. I don’t want to be dropping down a level but hopefully it is just a season.”

The move itself was completed on Deadline Day but Morsy will miss the next three Ipswich games due to a red card suspension after he was sent of for Boro in his last game for them.

Thoughts?

Paul Cook does have to turn it around at Portman Road. He has the time but he will not want to leave it too late to start the climb.

Morsy and Cook obviously know each other well from their time together at bot hWigan and Chesterfield. That familiarity, says Morsy, is the reason why he is at Portman Road.

Joining up with the other 18 arrivals at Ipswich will mean some adaptation but Morsy is the calibre of player who should be able to adjust easily and adapt to his new surroundings.

He will have time to adapt due to his three-game suspension. His first glimpse of League One action is likely to be against Lincoln City on September 18th.