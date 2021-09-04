Chelsea’s youth set-up is amongst the best in the world. Their extensive scouting network draws young players to their Cobham base.

Chelsea, like most Premier League sides, are on point when it comes to being alert for up-and-coming youngsters with potential and promise.

That level of preparedness has drawn the Blues to the West Country and Bristol City – the Blues snapping up Robins’ youngster Shaun Wade per Bristol Live.

Chelsea add another youngster to the ranks

Bristol Live’s Gregor MacGregor writes that Chelsea have moved quickly to take 14-year-old Wade to the capital.

He says that Bristol City “have agreed a lucrative deal” that will see young starlet Wade “join the Premier League giants.”

#Chelsea have completed the signing of 14 year-old Shaun Wade from Bristol City ✅ [@risingballers] pic.twitter.com/Nwrpx4NhWh — Entirely Chelsea (@EntirelyChelsea) September 3, 2021

He goes on to say that “an agreement is close” and that Wade was at Cobham yesterday to finalise a deal.

Wade will slot into Chelsea’s Under-15s side when he makes his move to London and Bristol City are not going to stand in the way of this happening,

Thoughts?

The stark realities are that not many youngsters make it through to a professional deal at a club like Chelsea. Even fewer make it into the first team and fewer than that go on to become regulars.

As Shaun Wade will find out, the path in front of youngsters like him is a hard one to travel. However, it is a path that has been travelled before by the likes of Mason Mount so opportunities are there to be had.

It’s obviously a fantastic opportunity for the young Bristolian who has been with City since signing on for their Under-8s. It is also a sign of respect that the Ashton Gate outfit are not going to stand in his way or make things awkward.

Of course, Bristol City are losing a talented youngster but, on the other hand, a suitable compensation package will lighten that disappointment.