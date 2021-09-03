Sheffield Wednesday’s Mide Shodipo has provided a fitness update after missing the start of the League One season through injury.

Shodipo, 24, started Sheffield Wednesday’s season opener v Huddersfield Town in the Carabao Cup but after just half-an-hour he was hauled off with a muscle strain.

He’s since missed all of Sheffield Wednesday opening five League One games following his loan move from QPR but the Irishman has today given this update on his fitness:

“It was a frustrating start because I got injured, first compeitive game, I was just raring to go for the season and that happened but I’m back now, I’m ready.

“I’ve been doing all my conditioning, all my rehab. I’ve got to do it everyday just to keep fit and I’m hoping when I come back I can stay fit and come back to my full sharpness.”

Shodipo scored 11 goals on loan at Oxford United in League One last season. It was his best career experience to date and he looked as though he could be a part of QPR’s plan for this season until he sealed a surprise move to Sheffield Wednesday.

That was right at the very start of the summer before Darren Moore’s side brought in another 13 new faces and since, the Owls look like League One contenders finding themselves in 2nd-place after the opening five games.

But they’ve only scored five goals so far this season, and so Shodipo’s return and that of Josh Windass later in the year too will give Moore some much-needed firepower and he vies for an unlikely, immediate return to the Championship.