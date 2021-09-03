Charlton Athletic have re-signed midfielder Harry Arter on a season-long loan deal.

Charlton Athletic have boosted their midfield options by luring the Republic of Ireland international to the Valley from Nottingham Forest.

Arter, who is 31-years-old, rose up through the academy with the Addicks and played once for their first-team.

He left the London side 12 years ago and has since gone on to have spells with Woking, AFC Bournemouth, Cardiff City, Fulham and Forest.

The midfielder has now returned to where it all started for him and will be looking forward to getting some regular first-team action under Nigel Adkins.

He wasn’t the only new arrival for Charlton before the deadline on Tuesday, with defender Sam Lavelle signing from fellow League One side Morecambe and Jonathan Leko rejoining on loan from Birmingham City.

Addicks’ fans can take a look at Arter in action over recent years and see what they can expect from their new boy-